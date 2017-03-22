When life hands you lemons in the form of an insane chick who once made out with her brother, you make, um, pottery? Sure. Whatever helps you pass the days, Brad Pitt. A source told the Daily Mail that, in the wake of his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad has been spending his days at an L.A. art studio sculpting and listening to sad songs which totally doesn’t sound made up at all:

DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal he has been spending up to 15 hours a day in the studio working until the early hours of the morning and listening to playlists of sad songs. A source says: “He spends all night working on his art and listening to emotional songs. Everybody knows it’s related to what’s going on with him personally, but nobody says anything. He’s a quiet guy, and very humble. He’s learning at a fast pace. Art is a way for him to concentrate on one thing, taking his mind off everything else. He’d rather do that and be constructive than go out partying.” The star’s art soundtrack includes songs by indie singer Bon Iver, and breakup track Just To Satisfy You by Waylon Jennings. [Daily Mail]

Being elbow deep in pottery clay can certainly help you get over a divorce, but you know what works even better? Being elbow deep in a hot, 18-year-old communications major from UCLA. Communications major is key. Also, anything with “studies” in it. Stay away from those sciencey chicks with majors that sound like they’d be a Final Jeopardy category. Dad used to call those ones critical thinkers. *shudders*