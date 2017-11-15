Blake Shelton is Sexiest Man at the Truck Stop at Most

When PEOPLE named Blake Shelton as 2017’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ Blake himself said “y’all must be running out of people.” I think what he meant to say was, “y’all must have a really good deal worked out with my publicist.” Regardless of whether or not you see this as the completely arbitrary superlative that it is, people on Twitter are (surprise surprise!) shook to the core.

A far departure from last year’s winner, Dwayne Johnson, Blake Shelton prides himself on having man tits and surviving off of jalapeño poppers and Mountain Dew. He also talks like a guy who finds “the google” to be confusing to use. People find that being an idiot is endearing though, so I guess some are happy about this… not many though.

Let’s check in around the web with some folks that aren’t having any of this shit (while I go take one).

Blake Shelton is sexy if you like a guy who’s always about to lean in and tell you about hearty, healthy, American dog food. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) November 15, 2017

I️ heard my dude Blake Shelton won People Magazine’s “Sexiest man Alive.” Way to hold I­t­ down for all the 7s out there. We appreciate you ✊🏽✊🏽 — Evan Turner (@thekidet) November 13, 2017

It’s almost like men are playing a prank on us — Caitlin Abber (@everydaycaitlin) November 15, 2017

There are literally half a billion Indian men in the world and People thinks Blake Shelton is sexy. — Anil Dash (@anildash) November 15, 2017

It should be noted that up until last year, every ‘SMA’ has been a white dude. Blake Shelton is by far the whitest and Richard Gere is on this list.

No shade. But I’m honestly and truly still sitting here flabbergasted that #BlakeShelton is people’s sexiest man this yr. In a world where Jason Mamoa, Godfrey Gao, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, and Jeff Goldblum exist. Like… pic.twitter.com/nnQybGFjx6 — Sarah G. (@SarahGee55) November 15, 2017

Sexiest man alive: last man on earth edition. #BlakeShelton — Lawyer Thoughts (@lawyerthoughts) November 15, 2017

When you order something online v. when it arrives in the mail #BlakeShelton pic.twitter.com/jzHvQRtpWS — Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) November 15, 2017

It seems this years Sexiest Man Alive polling took place in the beauty parlor between Judge Judy episodes. #BlakeShelton — Chris Franjola (@ChrisFranjola) November 15, 2017

Oh he was racist once too, but nobody cares now because he’s on The Voice. Everybody gets a second chance when people don’t feel like thinking!

I’m old enough to remember when Blake Shelton was accusing people of being terrorist for speaking a different language – Now apparently, he’s

this years #SexiestManAlive according to @people @BlakeShelton pic.twitter.com/j29dxFRK40 — Antonio Arellano (@AntonioArellano) November 15, 2017

