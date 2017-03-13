Why The Hell Is Blac Chyna At The Kids’ Choice Awards?

Blac Chyna is essentially famous for being a stripper with enough skill and cunning to hop on Rob Kardashian’s unprotected penis during the fattest and lowest point in his life (as of this post), so he wouldn’t think twice about knocking her up. Which he did. So what the fuck is she doing at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards? And how the hell is she not the most questionable person there?



“Alright, kids, give it up for Lamar Odom. Lamar used to be married to Khloe Kardashian and almost died after OD-ing in a brothel!”

“Waddup, waddup?”

Photos: Getty