Blac Chyna Isn’t Invited To The Kardashian Holiday Party

Yesterday we covered Rob Kardashian’s total bungling of his failed relationship storyline that was supposed to last at least two seasons and end in a two-part finale with a cliffhanger where Kim puts her naked butt near a thing, but you wont find out what the thing is until next season. It was a real mess. Thankfully, Kris Jenner is a demon wench who will consume us all mastermind at keeping this trash barge afloat, so she called the tabloids and told them Blac Chyna wasn’t invited to her Christmas Party. That is what’s happening here. Via People:

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner is scheduled to have her annual Christmas party this weekend, but Chyna is not on the guest list. “Rob’s family is over Chyna,” says the source. “She is not invited to Kris’ holiday party.” The source continues, “Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.” Another insider also told PEOPLE Tuesday that Kardashian’s famous mom and siblings “don’t support the relationship” any more.

HA! She made Scott Disick call them, too? Holy shit, they really aren’t going to stop until they destroy him. Have I mentioned I love finding photos of Sad Scott Disick? It’s funny to me, because he sold his soul for velvet slippers and now he can’t feel joy.

Here’s Scott sad near the happiest ice cream sundae imaginable. It has fucking sparklers!

Here’s Scott sad at Cannes, because he knows he’s going to have to “do things” later. Old, sagging things.

And Here’s Scott sad at a nightclub, because his blood is forever mixed with Satan’s and what’s done cannot be undone.

Photo: Getty, Instagram