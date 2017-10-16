Bjork Was Sexually Harassed by Danish Director

You gotta have some big balls to try to make a pass at Bjork. The Icelandic megastar could literally eat you and shit you back out as some sort of multicolored art installation, all while giggling like a nymph. According to a post on the singer’s Facebook, Bjork is claiming that she was sexually harassed by a director on a film she acted in. She doesn’t spill the name, but she does mention that it was a Danish director. Sleuths at PageSix were quick to point out that she’s only worked with one Dane-directed film… Lars von Trier’s Dancer in the Dark.

“I became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it,” she wrote. “When I turned the director down repeatedly he sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where I was framed as the difficult one.” Bjork said that her personal strength, “great team” and lack of desire for an acting career allowed her to put the experience behind her and recover “in a years time.” (from PageSix)

I can’t say I’m a huge Bjork fan, but I have fallen down some YouTube K-holes from time to time, and she’s garnered my respect on sheer weirdness alone. For a space cadet like Bjork, a film set doesn’t seem like the kind of place for her to flourish. Constantly being told what to do and when to do it doesn’t really mesh with someone who talks like they could spend a week staring at an interesting bush or a cloud. I get the feeling she doesn’t take direction very well and has some contractual agreement to keep her trailer stocked with all kinds of bizarre shit.

That being said, perhaps this Danish director, who may or may not be Lars Von Trier, saw her personality as an opportunity to be a slime ball. Von Trier’s films are, in his defense, very intimate. I still can’t get Willem Dafoe’s stunt cock ramming into Charlotte Gainsbourg’s stunt vag at sixty frames per second out of my head, eight years after seeing Antichrist.

But defending any superior who makes people feel uncomfortable isn’t what we do anymore. Even though I always imagined Bjork had some sort of alternative sexual anatomy that was more akin to a sea creature or reptile, that doesn’t change the fact that she felt violated by this guy and a bunch of people enabled it. Never OK.

I’m not saying we throw Lars von Trier on the pussy tribunal just yet, but we should add him to an eyebrow raising watchlist for sure.