We Lost Bill Paxton. Goddammit.

So before we get into the Oscars, remember how everybody cool died in 2016? That shit’s happening again. New York Daily News reports:

Bill Paxton, who starred in some of the biggest blockbusters of the ‘80s and ‘90s and kicked off a new TV series just weeks ago, died after a heart surgery, his family announced Sunday. He was 61.

A family statement revealed the veteran actor died on Saturday after his operation.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” the statement said.

If you somehow don’t know who Bill Paxton is, goddamn you there’s a pretty good chance he’s in at least one movie that’s your all-time favorite: Aliens, Terminator, Tombstone, Twister, True Lies, Commando, Titanic, and more recently, the HBO series Big Love. Also, contrary to easily verified Google results, Bill Paxton never once starred in a Limp Bizkit video, and I’ll fight anyone who says otherwise. Don’t @ me.

Rest in Peace, Hudson.

Photo: Getty