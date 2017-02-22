Bill Maher Didn’t Do A Goddamn Thing To Bring Down Milo

If you’re blissfully unaware of the Milo Yiannopoulos debacle that’s been unfolding, I’m going to do my best not to shatter that bubble because I’m already pissed that I caved and wrote this post about him. Anyway, here’s what happened:

On Friday night, Milo appeared on Real Time With Bill Maher for a nice, friendly interview where Bill Maher laughed and giggled about how totes edgy the two of them are. Despite promises to “expose” Milo after Jeremy Scahill backed out of the show in protest, he basically let Milo go unchallenged, and at one point, referred to him as a young Christopher Hitchens. Jesus, right? Things only got heated during the Overtime segment when Larry Wilmore stepped up and did Bill Maher’s job for him. And then that was it. Ticket closed.

The next day, it was announced that Milo would be speaking at CPAC, which is when the real work started, and I’ll explain why. One of my favorite books is The Dark Side by Jane Mayer because it details how average conservatives working in government put their country first and brought down the Bush administration so hard, America elected a black guy as president. Which we now know is pretty fucking amazing! Anyway, my point is that those are the kind of people who will bring down Trump, and they’re exactly who brought down Milo. Because after the CPAC announcement, The Reagan Battalion – a conservative blog – started tweeting videos of Milo defending pedophilia, and in less than 48 hours, his entire world went to shit. He got booted from CPAC, lost his book deal, and was forced to resign from Breitbart. Although, the man who helped Milo ride the shit-wave of GamerGate into a full-time career is the president’s top adviser, so don’t get too excited.

Now, nowhere in that last paragraph did I use the words Bill Maher because he was completely removed from that process, so you’ll never guess who just gave an interview to the New York Times where he takes credit for Milo’s downfall.

What I think people saw was an emotionally needy Ann Coulter wannabe, trying to make a buck off of the left’s propensity for outrage. And by the end of the weekend, by dinnertime Monday, he’s dropped as a speaker at CPAC. Then he’s dropped by Breitbart, and his book deal falls through. As I say, sunlight is the best disinfectant. You’re welcome.



You think his appearance on “Real Time” helped lead to his downfall?



That’s what I was just saying. And by the way, I wasn’t trying to get him removed from society. I’m somebody who, many times, people have tried to make go away. They were successful that one time, for six months in 23 years, because that’s how long it was between the two shows [“Real Time” and “Politically Incorrect,” Mr. Maher’s previous talk show, which aired on Comedy Central and ABC]. It just rubs me the wrong way when somebody says, “I don’t like what this person is saying — he should go away.”

Despite wanting to take credit for bringing down Milo, Bill Maher also spends a good chunk of the interview defending Milo – an internet troll who has incited violence – as just a little scamp who shouldn’t be brought down. Even though that’s what Bill Maher just took credit for doing?

You know what he is? He’s the little impish, bratty kid brother. And the liberals are his older teenager sisters who are having a sleepover and he puts a spider in their sleeping bag so he can watch them scream.

Needless to say, the takes? They have been hot.

Oh, I see Bill Maher addressed the Milo thing pic.twitter.com/nePi6h8YpO — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) February 22, 2017

Bill Maher assisted Milo's downfall as much as Joe Paterno assisted Jerry Sandusky's downfall — Michael Curry🏳️‍🌈☭ (@mcurryfelidae07) February 22, 2017

And then there’s this one, which picked up a lot of traction. I can’t imagine why.

if bill maher thinks sunlight is the best disinfectant then here's him saying the same shit as milo, that it's ok for adults to fuck kids pic.twitter.com/tqPAzbGY3J — warrior cop (@wyatt_privilege) February 22, 2017

In the meantime, Photo Boy and I have been genuinely fighting about this for days because he thinks Bill Maher handled things great and totally helped. So long story short, you have to pick who you want to live with, but we promise not to make things ugly. (Psst. He doesn’t even have a Playstation.)

