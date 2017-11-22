Bill Clinton Kinda Tried to Bang Anna Nicole Smith Once

I know it’s 2017 and everything, but hearing a story about how Bill Clinton tried to get filmmaker David Zucker (Naked Gun, Airplane!, Basketball) to set him up with Anna Nicole Smith back in 1993 was too good to let slip. Zucker went on Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast and recalled the time he met President Clinton while premiering Naked Gun 33 1/2 at the White House.

Please don’t misconstrue this as some partisan dig on how shitty of a person Bill Clinton is or as a post about how Democrats and liberals are all deviants, because you’ll sound stupid. That’s not what this is about. I’m calling out the fact that he’s a pusshound who basically admitted to David Zucker that he jerked off to a pinup of the “Guess girl” in the stateroom of Air Force One.

Presidents have always done skeezy shit like this. John F. Kennedy basically passed Marilyn Monroe around with his friends like a cum rag, and God only knows what kind of weird shit the pussy-grabber in chief is up to at this very moment. Since it’s the age of the sexual harassment inquisition, all corners of the shadowy world of sexism must be exposed. Thus, I give you… Bill Clinton asking about that chick with the huge boobs in Naked Gun 33 1/2.

On the surface, Clinton’s inquiry could be considered innocent enough. However, knowing what we know today about his sexual escapades while in office, it’s pretty obvious where Bill was going with this. Also, don’t forget that this was 1993, so Anna Nicole Smith was a trailer-park phoenix in her prime, especially in the eyes of any guy from Arkansas, so Bill was probably onto something.

