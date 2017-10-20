Olivia Culpo And Friends Spray Stuff on Their Bodies
Also…
Jennifer Lopez still has a big keister. [TMZ]
Of course Selena Gomez lost weight, she had a goddamn kidney removed… [Celebuzz]
Nicki Minaj seems to think that her brother’s child molestation case is a money grab by his ex. [HHMW]
Blac Chyna’s mom is suing Wendy Williams for money and representing herself. That’s cute. [Dlisted]
Paul Ryan showing rare signs of life at NYC’s Alfred E. Smith Dinner. [CNN]
Burger King made a fake commercial about bullying. [WarpedSpeed]
Ed Sheeran is admitting he had some snort of substance abuse problem. [PageSix]
Playboy publishes first trans photoshoot. [WWTDD]
Let me check… Yep, Bella Thorne is still topless. [IDLY]