Bianca Gascoigne in an Inverse Bikini Thing

Also…

Dylan Farrow reminds everyone how Woody Allen fucked with her when she was a kid. [LA Times]

Kylie Jenner got dumped by that rapper dude. If you actually believe she’s pregnant, then that makes it worse (I don’t). [Celebuzz!]

Something you’d see in movies, R. Kelly was robbed blind in broad daylight by people in moving trucks and uniforms. [HHMW]

Tom Arnold calls out Roger Stone for manipulating Al Franken’s sexual harassment accuser and it kind of blows up in his face. [PageSix]

Farrah Abraham’s mom showed her ass off to the internet. [TMTN]

J.K. Rowling finally speaks up and defends the casting of a giant pile of mumbling scarves to play Grindelwald. [WWTDD]

I guess you can’t have tattoos if you want to be a mall Santa? [WarpedSpeed]

Fires in LA are shutting down productions left and right, three more went down today. [TMZ]

