Beyonce Really Wants You To See Her Naked Pregnant Stuff

If you thought the solitary Instagram announcing Beyonce is pregnant with twins is all that was going to happen, haha, you sensitive, doe-eyed fool. She took a billion naked photos then dropped them all on Beyonce.com. And just think, one pic already crushed Taylor Swift in its path, so who knows what all of these are going to do. A Kardashian might actually die, and dear god, is this is what it’s like to worship Beyonce? I get it now. This is what’s been missing from my life. Kill a giant ass ho with a picture that look like you laundry, Bey!

Photos: Beyonce.com