Kim Kardashian Tried To Call Beyonce, It Didn’t Go Well: Report

Back in October, a grenade was hurled into facade that Beyonce and Jay Z actually like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after Kanye went on a rant about how their kids have never played together and Jay Z never came over after Kim was robbed. This opened the door for Jay and Beyonce to discreetly let everyone know what they really think about Mr. and Mrs. Kardashian, and not surprisingly it’s “fuck those people.”

And things haven’t improved since Kanye’s hospitalization, which almost everyone recognizes was done for the insurance after he couldn’t bring himself to perform without saying how much he loves Trump and/or directly going in on Beyonce in case the Trump stuff was too subtle. (Jay and Beyonce campaigned for Hillary.) According to Radar, Kim attempted to reach out to Beyonce presumably because Kanye’s costing them famous friends left and right:

“Beyonce flipped out on Kim when Kim called her to try and soothe tensions after Kanye’s hospitalization,” a source close to the reality star mother of North, 2, and Saint West, 1, said.

“Basically she told Kim to never, ever, contact her or her husband again and said stuff like she thought that the two of them are made for each other because they are both talentless and pathetic!”

And here comes the divorce. If Kanye’s broke and nobody famous wants to pose for pictures with his wife, what’s the point of staying married to him? And don’t say the kids because these two won’t even know what you’re talking about unless you specifically say those hairless puppy things the maid’s always carrying around.

“Yo, those things wear underwear you can shit in. That’s DOPE.”

Yup, good job, Kanye. Way to use your eyes. *hands him a cookie*

Photo: Getty