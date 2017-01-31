Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Jason Hoppy Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Her

“Wait, wait, this is the best part. So then I tell Batman the wrong address, and he saves Harvey Dent instead of his girlfriend! She totally exploded! HaHAhaHaHA!”

If you followed Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy’s divorce, then it’s a miracle you’re even alive because it lasted no less than 11,000 years. (Or four. Close enough.) And while you’d assume both parties would’ve wanted to move on with their lives by that point, Jason has reportedly been arrested for allegedly stalking Bethenny and showing up at their kid’s school to threaten her, which is always the smart play. How’s that working out? Page Six reports:

Hoppy was charged with harassing and stalking Frankel after he allegedly sent a series of abusive emails, then turned up at their daughter Bryn’s Manhattan school on Friday to allegedly threaten his ex.

An NYPD spokeswoman confirmed the allegations to Page Six: “The complainant said Hoppy had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on November 22, 2016.

“On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached her and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’”

The most amazing part of this story is that I’m actually on Bethenny Frankel’s side for once, and I’ve sat through episodes of Bethenny Ever After that would’ve flipped Navy SEALs. And I say that with the utmost respect for their service to our country, but trust me, Chris Kyle would back me up and not just because he loved making shit up. Like all the time. God, it was his favorite.

Photo: Getty