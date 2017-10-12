I’m Sure All This Butt Stuff is Great Pub for ‘Justice League’

Another day another development in the (long overdue) Hollywood sexual harassment inquisition. A second woman who is not Hilarie Burton has come forward claiming fat batman Ben Affleck grabbed her ass at a party a while back. Considering Affleck’s long troubles with booze, it doesn’t surprise me that he got a little twisted at a party and figured he could grab a handful of a makeup artist’s butt… oh, he shoved his finger down her crack, too? Well that’s a little different, I guess.

I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014.— Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack.— Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?— Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

Like most women in these situations I didn’t say anything but I have thought a lot about what I’d say if I ever saw him again.— Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

To be honest, I don’t think that Assleck’s problems are going to have as big of an impact on the box office as it seems. A Justice League movie is too big of a comic book steamroller to slow down with some ass-baggery from everybody’s least favorite Batman. Unless Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot got busted in a child trafficking ring or something, I doubt that movie still won’t make a big pop on opening from the sheer size of the die-hard fandom alone.