Ben Affleck Doesn’t Want To Be Batman Anymore

When Ben Affleck stepped down as director of The Batman, rumors were already spreading that he wanted to walk away from the role altogether. Which seems odd because Batman V Superman was such a cherished and beloved film and not something that would, I dunno, haunt you until the day you die for having any part of it. Anyway, now those rumors are reaching a fevered pitch after the latest episode of Collider Movie Talk claimed that Ben Affleck is actively talking to Warner Bros. about getting the fuck out. Via The AV Club:

[John] Campea explained that multiple sources “in one way or another connected some way to what’s going on over at Warner Bros.” relayed the information that “Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out. He doesn’t want to be Batman anymore.” He added: “I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of being Batman, and if they do not let him out of being Batman that the standalone Batman film that ultimately happens will be the last time we see Affleck as Batman.”

What makes this news an extra special kick in the teeth for the failing DC Extended Universe is it comes on the heels of Laurence Fishburne telling the LA Times that “Marvel has been kicking their asses.” So you’ve got that, and now Batman wants to quit. I mean, goddamn.

But enough tap-dancing around the inevitable:



♫ I… stand alone! ♫

“Chahleen, is my ass hangin’ out? I sweah I feel aih on my ass.”

♫ You and your sting down inside me, I’m not dying for it ♫

“Turn my fackin’ music down? Ya fackin’ kidding me? It’s fackin’ Gawdsmack!”

♫ I… stand alone! ♫

“Because it fackin’ reflects how I fackin’ feel at the moment, Chahleen! Is that fackin’ okay with you? Can I have fackin’ human feelins, Chahleen?”

♫ Everything that I believe is fading ♫

“No, kids, Daddy’s naht sad. He just needs to smoke his special pen with you naht in the cah, alright? Just sit on the fackin’ curb with ya fackin’ mothah.”

♫ I… stand alone! ♫

“Oh my fackin’ gahd, these fackin’ people… Then stop listenin’ through the fackin’ windah, Chahleen!”

Photo: Warner Bros.