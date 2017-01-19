Ben Affleck’s Back Tattoo Isn’t In ‘Live By Night,’ That’s Strange

Live By Night is already a critical and financial bomb for Ben Affleck. So imagine how awesome he must feel that it’s now a crucial piece of evidence in proving to the world that he really did get a shitty Phoenix tattoo on his back, and no, it was not “fake for a movie” like he tried to say it was after both Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez dragged his ass for it. Which was a pretty stupid lie because this happened the second it hit theaters and exactly nine people went to see it. Via Pajiba:

FYI: There's no phoenix back tattoo in Live By Night. pic.twitter.com/4i2h6n7MgP — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) January 18, 2017

And because I’m a one-trick pony.



♫ Do you really want to hurt me, do you really want to make me cry ♫

“Guy can’t even get a fackin’ tattoo in this fackin’ town. Tahmy Touchdown thought it was cool!”

♫ Precious kisses words that burn me ♫

“Fack it, I’m not doin’ Batman no moah!”

♫ Lovers never ask you why ♫

“Eh, who am I kiddin’? I need the money to get Calvin pissin’ on Mahvel right on my calf. It’s gonna be fackin’ sweet.”

♫ In my heart the fires burning ♫

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: FameFlynet