Bella Thorne Wore This And Other News

So Scott Eastwood isn’t banging Hilary Duff?!? :D [Lainey Gossip]

PSA: This is what white people can get away with on planes. [Dlisted]

Ronda Rousey is fighting a chick in a lion mask? WTF? [TMZ]

Farrah, you’re a Christian author who makes porn. [PressRoomVIP]

Obama went after Trump’s boyfriend. [Newser]

Alexina Graham is a hot ginger. [Hollywood Tuna]

Good God, Kate Beckinsale posing for Shape. [Popoholic]

Kanye West is the new Sad Ben Affleck. [Celebslam]

Maya Stepper does Nakid magazine. [DrunkenStepfather]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: DEBY/AKM-GSI