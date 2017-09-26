Bella Thorne Is Back Into Chicks Again, If That’s Something You’ve Been Waiting For

According to my plug at Celebuzz, Bella Thorne and a YouTuber I’ve never heard of named Tana Mongeau are “dating.” Well… they’re at least making out and motor-boating each other because they have a mutual appreciation for that other white girl.

YouTube star Tana Mongeau had no idea she’d get her wish fulfilled when she tweeted “i want to date @bellathorne next” earlier this month. She got a taste of that when the two hooked up at the Life is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas this weekend. While partying together in Sin City, the pair locked lips in a steamy girl-on-girl make out session.“Dreams do come true kids,” Tana captioned the photos on Twitter, which showed her touching tongues with the 19-year-old actress. “Mineeee,” she added on Instagram. (from Celebuzz)

Great work, Tana! You’ve nabbed the temporary attention of fashion’s Guy Fieri and milked it across multiple social media platforms like a pro!

I’m being harsh… If it weren’t for the two of you slappin’ your numb tongues against each other, I’d have to go into more conspiracy theories about why Kylie Jenner is pregnant. So cheers!