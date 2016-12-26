BEST OF 2016: Bella Thorne

Welcome to the magical time of the year when The Superficial phones it in during the holidays by shamelessly farting out Best Of posts for cheap and easy clicks. It’s practically tradition.

APRIL

Welcome to the part where Bella Thorne became a being of pure, crystalline SEO. If someone told me Walter White made her in a lab, I’d wonder how I missed that episode because clearly that’s what happened here. Case in point: These bikini photos, which somehow managed to beat Bella Thorne’s boob flash for the top spot. I can’t imagine why, except I can, and we’re all staring into it like a spyglass. I even made a pirate flag. It seemed like the polite thing to do.

Posted: 4.10.16

Original Post: Bella Thorne In A Bikini Couldn’t Wait Until Monday

Runner Up: Bella Thorne [SEO Keyword For ‘Totally Flashed Her Boobs’ Here]

