Bring Your Nipples To Work Day: Bella Hadid

As the southern half of the United States gets waterboarded by god and the west coast realizes why they made all those silly “duck and cover” PSA’s in the 1950’s, Bella Hadid was walking into the Victoria’s Secret offices without a care in the world. Nothing embodies the status quo more than young, A-list models walking around in public with their nipples exposed through their shirts. Is she the most attractive model on the planet? That’s debatable, but you can’t deny the fact that she’s in the runnings for “most likely to draw attention to her nips at a funeral.” She does have stiff competition, though…

Besides being genetically manufactured by her father to be a supermodel, Hadid is well known for her affinity for rappers and few have actually heard her speak. I’ve posted pictures of her countless times on this blog and am just now realizing I’ve never heard a word coming out of her mouth. Do you think her communication is mostly comprised of coos and sighs like a character in The Sims or is she more of a television static/dial-up internet connection alto? Asking for a friend…