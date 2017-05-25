Bella Hadid Is Showering On A Giant Yacht Again

America’s most famous brothel, Vegas’ Bunny Ranch, was wrecked by a semi truck driven by a pissed off redneck who probably has a lot of pent-up sexual frustration. [TMZ]

People actually watched the Dirty Dancing remake and sure enough, it was horrible. [LaineyGossip]

Future prison yard wrestling champion and former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is pretending that kids on the show were totally not locked up in cages in between dance numbers or something. [US Weekly]

MTV’s porn bootcamp show, Teen Mom, might be graduating another shining star to YouPorn University. [DListed]

Lance Armstrong emerges from exile to tell people he got engaged. [TooFab]

Ariel Winter went hiking in a thong or something. [DrunkenStepfather]

Ah christ, Scott Disick is drunk again… [TheSun]

Whoopi Goldberg is all about staying irie to get through menopause. [CeleBitchy]