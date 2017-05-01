Usually on weekends I spend my time in my flower garden- reconnecting with nature and whispering my deepest, darkest secrets into my prize-winning tulips. Then something happened that was too good to stay offline for… #FyreFest.

For those who are unfamiliar, I’m not going to give all the details of Fyre Festival, but I’ll just summarize and give you this link if you wanna go deeper:

Ja Rule and a scummy car salesman threw a music festival with a dumb name. It was super expensive, so rich people obviously took it as legit. District 9…

Now that the lawsuits are coming in hotter than Ja Rule in 2001, the endorsements are being retracted under the guise of “nobody told us anything was shitty! It all seemed legit! Sucks it didn’t work out!” as they eat cobb salads made of $100 bills. Take Bella Hadid for example, whose depiction in the festivals ad campaign subtly screamed: “Buy a ticket. Bang a model while watching Blink 182 from the poop deck of a yacht.”

“I initially trusted this would be an amazing & memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion… not knowing about the disaster that was to come… I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn’t stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too.”

That was from Friday at 3:46 PM… I haven’t seen such a blatant denial of truth since “The Don” tried to tell John Dickerson that he gives a shit about poor people…

It should be noted that all of the high profile celebs and “influencers” (that’s seriously their word for it) were given a “we don’t have our shit together” email days before the attendees who dropped up to $12,000 arrived to find they just grossly overpaid for a disaster relief reenactment.