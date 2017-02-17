A Moment For Barbara Palvin’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video

Originally, this was going to be a post about Jeremy Scahill dropping out of Real Time With Bill Maher to protest the Milo Yiannopoulos’ interview. Which was the right call because there is literally nothing to be gained talking to that human shitstain, and Bill Maher is delusional to believe he’s the one that’s going to spark any sort of meaningful debate. Milo’s nothing more than a Catholic guilt evangelist masquerading as an “internet provocateur” who’s riding a wave of dumb, violent, sexless white assholes with frog avatars into cash money.

But then I saw a video of water running down Barbara Palvin’s butt, and I realized why God put me on this earth: To generate cheap and easy internet clicks that drastically undermine my credibility as a writer. BOOM, BITCHES.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: SI Swimsuit/YouTube