Pour This ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Video Into Your Nerd Mouth

In theory, the Grammys were this weekend, but Marvel also dropped this first look at Avengers: Infinity War. So at this point it’d be fair to ask, do the Grammys even exist anymore? And the answer is, yes, of course they do. And I’m going to milk them for boob clicks as soon as I get done nerding out here.

Anyway, if you have no idea what the hell I’m talking about, which I assume happens a lot, Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of all of the Marvel movies since the first Iron Man. It’s literally going to take every single character from The Avengers, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, you fucking name it, and slam them all together in an epic space battle against Josh Brolin’s Thanos who now wields THE INFINITY GAUNTLET. And if you still have no clue what I’m saying, just look at the concept art below and imagine “pew pew pew” sounds happening as way too many goddamn characters fill up the screen and make 80,000 quips to the point where nothing means anything anymore.



“Merkin with firearms. I am honored to do battle by your side.”

“Cut! I’m taking that line.”

“Oh fuck you, Robert.”

Photo: Marvel