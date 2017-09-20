Ah Shit, Ariel Winter’s Mom is on TV

Ariel Winter wore this slit-dress, vag flasher dresses to the Emmy’s the other night. If you weren’t watching or consider Ariel Winter showing off her tits and ass to be “old news,” then you can probably skip this whole thing. After seeing her daughter on TV from the storage locker she lives in, Ariel’s mother, being the desperate stage mom she is, called Inside Edition and basically said, “If you give me enough money to buy hot dogs and mac n cheese, I’ll go on your show and talk some shit about my daughter’s big boobs.”

Because we live in a country where anything goes, it totally worked and Crystal Workman will have enough top ramen and easy mac to last through December… (From CeleBuzz).

“I feel that Ariel is starving for attention,” Crystal said. “I feel this is a cry for help from my child.”

The two of them have a massively shitty relationship, Ariel blames her mother for dressing her up as a skank when she was younger and that’s why she sucks at dressing now… which is bullshit because she can afford a stylist. She also may have pushed her around a bit, but what good stage-mom doesn’t, right?

As reported, Ariel was briefly placed under the guardianship of her sister Shanelle Gray when she successfully emancipated from her mom in 2015. Crystal, meanwhile, claimed she hit financial troubles and was forced to sell the family home. “I lived in a storage space. There was no heat, no air for over a year-and-a-half,” she said. “What was difficult was that my daughters knew I was living there.” Though their relationship continues to be strained, Crystal expressed hope that she could reconcile with her daughter. “Ariel was my baby doll, we were inseparable,” she said. “Its time to fix your relationship with your mom. Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter.” (Celebuzz)

You can watch the full interview here. It’s pretty sad how fake her “storage locker” apartment is; it’s really just your average starter apartment that probably goes for $1,400 a month in Studio City. Sad!