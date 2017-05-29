Ariel Winter Dressed As The Wendy’s Girl On A Beach

Why are people always giving Ariel Winter shit? What is it about her giant boobs that makes people (who actively follower her on the internet) piss their pants in anger?

She’s just your average semi-child star hitting womanhood under public microscope- haven’t we been through this a thousand times? When will it all end? Once we’ve got pap-shots of her tracking cocaine out of a Koreatown laundromat while wearing tin-foil over her boobs and screaming shit about Hollywood Illuminati?

Crack open a Fresca, there’s much bigger things to get pissed off about…

