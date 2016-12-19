Ariel Winter’s Boobs Will Wake You Up And Other News

The new Amy Schumer movie doesn’t look good. [Lainey Gossip]

SNL went after Donald Trump’s boyfriend. [Dlisted]

This chick made it into our Best Of 2016 posts. How? [TMZ]

It’s time to cancel football. The whole thing. [Newser]

Apparently Passengers sucks balls. [IDLYITW]

Maybe being taken over by Russia won’t be so bad after all. [Hollywood Tuna]

Sandra Kubicka is leggy. [Popoholic]

Rita Ora still has awesome breasts. [Celebslam]

Holy shit, Genevieve Morton nude. [DrunkenStepfather]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: FameFlynet