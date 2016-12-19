Ariel Winter’s Boobs Will Wake You Up And Other News
The new Amy Schumer movie doesn’t look good. [Lainey Gossip]
SNL went after Donald Trump’s boyfriend. [Dlisted]
This chick made it into our Best Of 2016 posts. How? [TMZ]
It’s time to cancel football. The whole thing. [Newser]
Apparently Passengers sucks balls. [IDLYITW]
Maybe being taken over by Russia won’t be so bad after all. [Hollywood Tuna]
Sandra Kubicka is leggy. [Popoholic]
Rita Ora still has awesome breasts. [Celebslam]
Holy shit, Genevieve Morton nude. [DrunkenStepfather]
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photos: FameFlynet