Arianny Celeste In A Bikini Is The Crap We Missed

Welcome to Thursday’s The Crap We Missed featuring a jarringly out of character Flo from Progressive, another Hillary Clinton pic, because I know she’s your favorite, Harvey Weinstein looking thrilled about this collaboration with Jay Z, and this photo that looks like Ivanka Trump having her boob cupped at her International Women’s Day luncheon. Yes, I know it’s an optical illusion created by a weird perspective, but can you just let me have this? At the very least, can we all agree that the other woman in the photo is definitely dead somewhere, strangled with Chinese-made Macy’s tie by a sad (or sick) guy!

