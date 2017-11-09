A third woman has come forward with accusations of sexual assault against Jeremy Piven. An advertising exec named Tiffany Bacon Scourby is claiming the guy who played the crazy asshole on Entourage is in fact just as much of a crazy asshole in real life (only a lot more predatory). Like the other two accusations, Piven is vehemently denying this one and thinks that a magic polygraph machine will reveal the truth or something. I too have taken a polygraph test, and I’m not lying when I say that this dude’s career is toast.

Scourby met Jeremy Piven at his hotel back in 2003 where she claims he pinned her down and jerked off all over her for 15 minutes. I don’t really understand how you can get off by holding someone down with all their clothes on and just creaming all over their sweater, but hey, I don’t really get why people are into diaper porn and that’s somehow a thing.

From People:

“… she met him around 11 a.m. at the Trump International Hotel & Tower, where he was staying. ‘I remember I was wearing this white ribbed turtle neck and brown slacks — business attire — and I was sitting right next to him on the couch,’ Scourby says. ‘We were talking for about five minutes and he said he was waiting for his [publicist] to come with us.’ Suddenly, ‘he jumped on top of me. I tried to push him off and he forced me to the ground,’ recalls Scourby, who says Piven exposed his genitals and began rubbing them against her body. She says she remained clothed the entire 15 minutes of her time in his suite but ‘he held down my hands’ and ejaculated ‘all over my white turtleneck.’ (via People)

The next part of the story involves Scourby wiping Piven’s man milk all over the hallway while getting the fuck out of there and having a breakdown on her train ride home. The only thing acceptable about this entire scenario is the act of wiping bodily fluids all over the walls of a Trump hotel and even that loses its luster when it came out of unwanted dry humping.

Before you jump in and say some dumb shit like, “well what was she expecting going up to his hotel room…” Shut up. Just don’t. You won’t win. Not today, not ever.

Oh and I found this picture and thought it was funny…

