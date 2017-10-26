Anna Faris on ‘Colbert’: Awkward or Drunk?

I know Anna Faris has been having a hard time lately. I mean, her husband of 10 years ditched her after realizing his stock was way too high to just be a one-vagina pony. The good news is that Faris has been keeping busy promoting her new memoir, Unqualified. She’s also got some movies coming out in the next few months, so I guess Chris Pratt is watching the Jerry Maguire kid because she went on Colbert last night and it was… kind of weird.

Anna Faris has always been an oddball, but last night’s antics seemed like she was swallowing sadness and harnessing that energy to fuel her odd behavior… that or she was just a little tipsy, but what do I know — I only drink Fresca.

Last week I put up a post about Anna’s new boyfriend being a good fit because he will never star in a billion-dollar franchise movie and leave her. While Pratt was off doing god-knows-what with Jennifer Lawrence, they were spotted slamming cold ones at a carnival or something. It’s been a long-standing rumor that Faris has a tendency to hit the sauce so it’s not wild to think that she maybe knocked back a few white wine spritzers before her Late Show appearance.

Ultimately I think that Faris was her normal, awkward self during this interview. I don’t think she was slurring her words any more than she normally does (just listen to her podcast if you really want to hear her slur) and it was all about playing this character to support her book. An interesting moment came, though, when she called Steven Colbert a narcissist for being a talk show host, a guy who “plays god,” and should not be dated. Why a person who dumped her first husband out of nowhere and over the phone is a credible source for relationship advice is beyond me, but people seem to like her.

Here’s a little excerpt about how she first met Pratt from her new book (via US Weekly):

Faris first met Pratt on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in Phoenix, Arizona. On screen, they played a couple, but in reality, she was still married to [Ben] Indra. Which was all the more reason for Faris to be so skeptical of Pratt’s kindness. “I was constantly looking for proof that he was not as great as he seemed,” she reveals. “I tried to analyze his motives … Chris would walk me to my door or otherwise make sure I got home safely. It baffled me.” They just had a perfect banter. Something even costar Topher Grace picked up on. And after Indra failed to impress during a visit to the set, Grace asked her “what the f—k are you doing with that guy?” Her response: “I don’t know.” She couldn’t deny a spark between her and Pratt. “I called Ben and told him over the phone that I was leaving him, and then went to set and was like, ‘Hey everybody! I just left my husband,'” writes Faris. “Pretty soon I was knocking on Chris’ door and was basically like, ‘Hi. I’m ready to get boned.'”

A cold-blooded way to break up with someone, but I can understand that she was so balls-deep in her career that there simply wasn’t room to juggle the barrage of Hollywood cock whilst trying to score better roles. I like that. Straight down to business. Being on the other end however, that might suck.

So what do you think? Is the subtext more palpable than the stinkiest cheese or is Anna Faris just a peculiarly strange lady. I’m going to go with a little bit of both…

