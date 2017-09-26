Angelique Witmyer Clearly Has Her Hands Full

Also…

Jim Carrey thinks a lot of crazy things, but Donald Trump being a shape-shifting reptilian is not one of them. [GossipCop]

TMZ clears up the rumor (that they started) that Corinne Olympios and Demario Jackson are dating. [TMZ]

Am I the only one who thinks Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s house in the Hamptons is fucking ugly? [Celebuzz]

Megyn Kelly has suspiciously long fingers and an obviously terrible daytime TV show. [PageSix]

I’m proud of Farrah Abraham. Despite the world literally crumbling around us, she’s still there shamelessly seeking attention and fame day in and day out. [TMTN]

Jessica Alba is doing her own GOOP-like thing, except it’s based off common sense instead of magic vagina stones. [E!]

I had NO IDEA that there was a reality TV show where contestants compete into fake marriages to score U.S. citizenship… holy shit. [HollywoodGossip]

If you’re one of the 10,000 people who have had sex with Rick Flair, please organize a meet-up or group photo or something. I have so many questions. [TMZ]