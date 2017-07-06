Andrew Garfield Isn’t Gay for Anything But Acting

Since Monday the media and the Twitter judgmenati have been ripping Andrew Garfield a new b-hole right between his assless chaps for claiming to be a gay man “without the physical act.” He says he achieved homosexual enlightenment by watching every episode of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, listening to a ton of Cher, and saying “yaaass” as an affirmative… Alright he didn’t say he did those last two things, but that’s kind of a given when watching that show.

What’s going on here with this whole “Andrew Garfield is a dick” thing is another example of a quote being taken out of context by click-hungry gossipers (not me, obviously… wanna see some bikinis?) in order to make the former Spiderman and generally solid dramatic actor look like a big, bulging hunk of insensitive shit. So let’s put this whole “without the physical act” misquote into context.

Garfield has been preparing for a run of Angels in America and playing a character struggling with AIDS. In a panel discussion he was asked how he prepared for the role and he was actually pretty steadfast in making sure he didn’t ruin the play by acting like the token gay dude from an Adam Sandler movie. Instead he did what actors do – research their role. Immersing himself in other works to find ideas and understanding. I’m no actor but I assume for most serious roles this is pretty S.O.P. (unless you’re Nicolas Cage – then just do a bunch of K).

Here’s the full quote behind the blurb that’s slagging a decent actor through the tabloids (from GT):

As far as I know, I am not a gay man… Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role? … I had to trust that it was the right thing and Tony [Kushner, writer of Angels in America] had asked me and maybe if he’d asked me, it was the right thing. It was as about doing honor, doing justice and knowing my history… The preparation had begun before (rehearsals began) with a lot of my friends. (The play is) As much devoted to my friends in the gay community as it is those that passed during the epidemic. … My only time off during rehearsals – every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act – that’s all.

There you have it, folks… Andrew Garfield hurt the feelings of a bunch of gay Twitter users by trying to better understand what it means to be gay. He’s not A-sexual. He’s not shaming his gay deeper inside of him. He’s just doing his job and playing pretend… and probably drowning in vagina – did you see Hacksaw Ridge? Dude’s a pacifist with a overly-sensitive southern accent who gets plopped into Okinawa, it’s a squirtfest.