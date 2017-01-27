Good Morning, Anastasia Skyline Bikini Photos, And Other News
ScarJo pulled the plug. In case there was any doubt. [Lainey Gossip]
Blake Shelton should look at Gavin Rossdale right now. [Dlisted]
Mischa Barton seems fun to live next to. [TMZ]
Even Gorbachev thinks shit is getting crazy. Gorbachev! [Newser]
Melania Trump’s lawyer went after Chelsea Handler. [The Frisky]
Kellyanne Conway hates you stretch pant bitches. [Celebuzz]
Paola Paulin is cleavagey. [Celebslam]
Kate Beckinsale is still hot as hell. [Popoholic]
Dasha Mart continues the Russian hottie invasion. [Hollywood Tuna]
And, hello, Jemima Kirke naked watering her.. what? [DrunkenStepfather]
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photos: FameFlynet