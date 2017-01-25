Good Morning, Anastasia Ashley Bikini Photos, And Other News
In fairness, Amy Adams was in Batman V Superman. [Lainey Gossip]
Ewan McGregor isn’t having Piers Morgan’s shit. [Dlisted]
Beat Ronda Rousey in a fight recently? RUN. [TMZ]
Trump is still lying about the popular vote. [Newser]
Kellyanne Conway is probably lying about this. [Celebuzz]
And people weren’t lying when they said the environment is fucked. [The Frisky]
Now back to celebrity nipples. [Celebslam]
Alexandra Daddario made you some Baywatch posters. [Popoholic]
Good God, Greta Buz… [Hollywood Tuna]
And that is Bryana Holly naked. [DrunkenStepfather]
