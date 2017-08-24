Ana Braga Charming a Sarlacc

Also…

Katy Perry’s new music video is the worst thing we’ve seen since Rob Gronkowski’s debut. [TooFab]

Louisiana might be dumb enough to fall for this petition to have Britney Spears replace their confederate statues. [PageSix]

James Franco is still denying his real name isn’t Smuggy O’Smuggerson. [Dlisted]

Apparently the same guy who designed the house in Beetlejuice had a finger in Rihanna’s new pad. [TheSun]

Wanna see Kylie Jenner fake happiness? [HollywoodGossip]

U.S. treasury trophy wife Louise Linton is still getting shit on by everyone. [Celebitchy]

Everybody needs to relax about Scarlett Johansson’s back tattoo, it’s clearly fake. [WWTDD]

Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z are rumored to be frontrunners for the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime show. [BreatheHeavy]

Court has evidence Jim Carrey lied about having herpes to his late girlfriend as the case against him goes on. [EvilBeet]

Celine Dion is dodging questions about trolling for strange D. [Wonderwall]