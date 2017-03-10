Amy Lee Summers In A Bikini And Other News
Advertisement
What in the fresh hell is Gerard Butler’s new movie? [Lainey Gossip]
Nicole Kidman explains her freakish clapping. [Dlisted]
Blac Chyna is making her own Barbies now. Okay. [TMZ]
Your kids are absolutely fucked. [Newser]
So Drake might’ve proposed to JLo. [Celebuzz]
Adriana Lima is single. [Celebslam]
Kaley Cuoco has a butt. [Popoholic]
GIVE THE RUSSIANS WHATEVER THEY WANT. [Hollywood Tuna]
Candice Swanepoel in a bikini. [DrunkenStepfather]
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photos: FameFlynet
Advertisement
Advertisement