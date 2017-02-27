Amy Adams Gets Her Own Oscars Post

The Oscars were last night, and outside of one goddamn hilarious moment at the end, they were boring as shit. So here’s Amy Adams who I’m posting for exactly three reasons:

1. Take a wild guess.

2. She had to watch fucking Suicide Squad win an Oscar – while she has not – which had to be some shit.

3. She ran into Ben Affleck backstage who made faces like this the whole time:



“Don’t let Chahleen see me lookin’ at Amy Adams’ tits. Don’t let Chahleen see me lookin’ at Amy Adams’. My eyes are up heah- ah fack, I looked at Amy Adams’ tits. No, Chahleen, not my Linkin Pahk CD!”

