Amber Rose Is Giving Another Rapper Hip Problems

Twenty-four year old rapper 21 Savage has been snake charmed by Amber Rose’s freakishly large ass and I guess they’re dating now. The former stripper-turned-I-don’t-even-know-anymore may be almost a decade older, but that’s not stopping her from dragging him out to L.A.’s Catch restaurant for some premeditated PR exposure.

If you’re unfamiliar with the music of 21 Savage, he falls into the nu-mumble hip hop class that’s kept afloat by Metro Boomin beats and lots of repetitive lyrics. It’s horrible. The guy’s signature sound (which is dumbfoundingly popular) reminds me of someone half-asleep answering a phone call in the middle of the night and mumbling his dreams about cooking drugs and driving cars. Fun fact: If you put a tape recorder next to Charlie Sheen while he’s sleeping, it’s pretty much the same shit.