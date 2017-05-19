Amber Heard Dressed As A Fish Should Make You Wet

Amid recent news that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scrambling to do millions of dollars worth of reshoots to cut out all the times Ben Affleck started crying in the middle of a take, James Wan posted this picture of Amber Heard as Mera in the solo Aquaman movie. By stripping down her battle gear, which had her looking like a K-Mart member of GWAR, he’s finally letting Heard’s boobs photosynthesize – which is great news.

Lady MERA swept in from the sea. First day with the exquisite Amber Heard. (Shot by the talented @jasinboland ) pic.twitter.com/FWQANu0S12 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 18, 2017