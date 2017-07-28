Amanda Cerny Doing Bikini Things and More News

Also…

Did you see those pictures of George Clooney’s kids? They’re really boring, I don’t understand what all the fuss is about. [TMZ]

“Angelina Jolie getting fingered for playing ball with oppressive Cambodian government” achieves zen level tag of misleading truth. [CeleBitchy]

Radar continues to wage a savage war against Kevin Hart. [Radar]

Love and Hip Hop remains to be one of the classiest reality TV shows on air… (WARNING: POOP STUFF). [Dlisted]

Donald Trump talking to reanimated dinosaur Pat Robertson is the nightmare you need this weekend. [OMGblog]

Somebody pay Tiffany Haddish for chrissakes, she deserves it- Girls Trip is good. [PageSix]

I love HAIM and I don’t care who knows it. [BreatheHeavy]

John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan are back together, if that does anything for you. When did he drop the “cougar” from his middle name? Asking for a friend… [TooFab]