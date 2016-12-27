Good Morning, ‘Alien: Covenant’ Trailer, And Other News
When’s it gonna be my time, Hilary Duff? When?! [Lainey Gossip]
Rihanna DGAF about Drake and JLo. [Dlisted]
Ray J’s tired of these motherfuckin’ sex on these motherfuckin’ tapes. [TMZ]
How is our President-Elect embarrassing America today? [Newser]
Farrah Abraham did dumb Christmas shit, too. [IDLYITW]
Good goddamn, Alexis Ren. [Hollywood Tuna]
Ariel Winter has legs? [Popoholic]
What’s up, Sandra Kubicka in lingerie? [Celebslam]
Anastasia Ashley made you a holiday card. [DrunkenStepfather]
