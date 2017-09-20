Alicia Vikander’s Lara Croft Can Jump Really Far

The new Tomb Raider trailer came out today, and it doesn’t totally suck. I got a lot of retro adventure movie vibes off of it a la Rambo and Raiders of the Lost Arc, but obviously with a lady as the lead ass-kicker. Alicia Vikander pulls off a less-sexualized version of the Jolie-era Croft with flying colors. One of the biggest issues I’ve always had with Lara Croft were those short shorts. While they accentuated her assets, they just didn’t seem practical for running through a jungle. This go-round, they’ve given Alicia these capri pants that make much more sense… She also doesn’t have cartoonishly giant boobs, which I always assumed would get in the way when hacking through the rainforest. This is progress. This is good.

Anyway here’s the new trailer. She uses her Bruce Wayne-like resources to finish a mission given to her by her dead father. She jumps off a sinking ship. She jumps off a crumbling cliff face. She jumps off a crashed airplane wing – Let’s just say there’s a lot of jumping. The harness/bungee work on this movie must have been pretty demanding.

I’m in. I think it’ll be cool.