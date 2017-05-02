Alexa Chung Was My Met Gala Favorite And More Link-Beef
Colbert’s monologue was like a bunch of “yo momma so Trump-” jokes, until he said something about blowing Vlad Putin and all of a sudden people are offended… I’m not. I’m desensitized.
The original cast of The Godfather are hanging out for the film’s 45th anniversary- if anyone needs me I’ll be re-binging all three for the next day and a half…
TMZ jerks their knee AGAIN into some poor sap’s semi-famous dick. I knew that this Chris Soules car crash drama sounded fake, so I didn’t cover it- now it turns out the guy didn’t leave the scene at all.
Janet Jackson is officially divorcing a super rich, abusive sheik (or prince maybe?) and gives me the willies when she talks in this video.
Lena Dunham had an OK time at the Met Gala, I guess…
Reince Priebus on amending the 1st Amendment: “it’s something being looked at…” God help us all.