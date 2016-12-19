Alessandra Ambrosio Stripping Is Today’s LOVE Advent Video

I’m not sure if you guys are going to be into this, but here’s Alessandra Ambrosio stripping for the LOVE Advent Day 19 video. (Naked women?! Where’s the political soapboxing? I know.) In the meantime, I also included Stella Maxwell and Alexa Chung below because I know how incredibly important it is that we stay caught up on these. That said, only one of those two is worth watching, and I should probably tell you which one so you don’t waste your time.

Good talk.

Photo: LOVE/YouTube