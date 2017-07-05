Alessandra Ambrosio Doing Bikini Things and Other News

Also…

Turns out you can go to a real life Eyes Wide Shut party with a bunch of rich, saggy white dudes in the Hamptons this summer for the low low price of a new Toyota Camry. [PageSix]

I mentioned that Rob Blob Kardashian was having a social media breakdown over the fact that he just figured out Blac Chyna has a dumpster vagina. He’s still at it and Instagram is shutting him down. [Perez]

Celine Dion got naked… kinda. [TooFab]

Iggy Azalea and Azealia Banks (no relation… whatsoever) have put their feud aside and are talking about collaborating. Iggy jumped the gun and made a premature announcement to prove who really needs who in this. [BreatheHeavy]

Emily Ratajkowski’s boobs are too big for anyone to work with… her words, not mine. [CeleBitchy]

Ed Sheeran can’t handle all the assholes on Twitter anymore after he was savagely tweeted to shreds by hordes of keyboard-pounding Gaga fans, so he’s out. [EvilBeet]

Watch the Pixar movie references around the President, Buzz Aldrin… he’s a Dreamworks guy. [Metro]

Remember this morning when I mentioned TMZ was promoting some bullshit documentary about how Amelia Earhart survived her crash? They have since “cleared up the air” on that… [TMZ]

And last, but not least, here’s Scott Disick chugging a beer at 6:30 in the morning…

Put… that coffee… down…