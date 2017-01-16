Good Morning, Alessandra Ambrosio Bikini Photos, And Other News
Blake Lively is part Cherokee now? Okay… [Lainey Gossip]
Holy shit, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce is final. [Dlisted]
Selena Gomez isn’t having Bella Hadid’s shit. [TMZ]
Nope, nothing ominous here. [Newser]
North Dakota wants you to know it’s bigoted AF. [The Frisky]
How the fuck is this even a question? [Celebuzz]
Dove Cameron is cleavagey. [Popoholic]
Аnastasia Verbovaia has me rethinking this Russia business. [Hollywood Tuna]
These lingerie pics will blow your pants off. [IDLYITW]
Charlotte McKinney in lingerie. [DrunkenStepfather]
