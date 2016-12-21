The Alessandra Ambrosio Bikini Photos We Missed

Alright, folks, I hope you enjoyed Photo Boy doing the bulk of the posting today while we get ready to bunker down for the holidays and fire Best Of posts into your face. Also, I’m getting a little something called The Most Important People on The Internet ready before we vanish into the Christmas weekend. So in the meantime, here are a bunch of Alessandra Ambrosio bikini photos to keep you occupied. (The trick is to pretend your wiener is the coconut. Holy cow, right?)

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: AKM-GSI