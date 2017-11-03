Sexual Harassment Inquisition: Alec Baldwin is Covering His Ass

If there is anyone I expect to be the next serial sexual harasser, it’s Alec Baldwin. Powered by a molten core of fire and fury, he’s got a long history of off-color calls. There was the time he called a gay paparazzo a “cocksucking faggot” (actually that happens quite often), the time he called his daughter (to tell her he loved her), and the time someone called him a bitch on the sidewalk so he busted out 45 push-ups to prove his virility. Someone with this much rage has got to have some choice sexual harassment skeletons just hanging out in his closet listening to Fiona Apple, waiting on their chance.

Well, Alec’s trying to beat them to the punch…

During an honorary lunch at the Paley Center for Media, the 30 Rock alum did something that I think is going to be a trend going forward, he gave a blanket statement to cover his ass…

“Baldwin made a point to discuss the current sexual misconduct allegations circulating in Hollywood. The actor admitted that he has been guilty of treating women poorly in the past. ‘I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. Not as a rule,’ he said. ‘From time to time, I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is … when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change.'” (from THR)

As Jesus once said in the bible, “forgiveness is like free donuts, if you give them out, people will lay off you a bit.” I don’t know if that’s Baldwin’s angle here (I also don’t know anything about the bible beyond trolling people on ChristianMingle), but for now I guess it’s better than nothing. At least folks won’t be blindsided when a woman comes forward saying Alec Baldwin tried to make them watch him do push-ups in his bathrobe or something.

