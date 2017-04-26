Al Pacino Being A Creepy Old Man And More Link-Beef

Ok, so that’s actually Al Pacino’s 37-year-old girlfriend, Lucila Sola and not a woman who looks like she’s trying her best to get the hell away from 77-year-old Pacino. Anywheyprotiens, here’s some link-beef:

Elton John is not dying anymore so stop talking about who’s going to play his tribute show.

Apparently, people dressed really slutty for the Time 100 Gala.

Caitlyn Jenner said she might run for office – try not to say anything mean?

I think that Stop Making Sense was the best concert movie of all time. Jonathan Demme’s narrative movies weren’t too shabby either… RIP.

Remember when Melania Trump got molested over the phone by Howard Stern? She talks about her sex life with the Donald too and it makes you want to wash your hands…

DMX is still DMX.

They make the Crazy Rich Asians movie sound really intense.

and holy shit, Pope Francis did a TED Talk…