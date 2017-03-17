Abigail Ratchford’s Giant Boobs Again Are The Crap We Missed

Welcome to Friday’s The Crap We Missed which doesn’t have a whole lot to do with St. Patrick’s Day unless you’ve been drunk since breakfast like me. Danny DeVito knows what I’m talking about. Anyway, so today we’ve got boobs, more boobs, Finn Jones’ badass chest tattoo, Prince Harry making a weird face next to a dog, that bullshit psychic lady from New York, and the blossoming bromace between Donald Trump and Paul Ryan.

“I used to hate you, but now it’s obvious you want to fuck over the poor, just like me! Let’s be best friends!”

“Thank you for that compliment, Paul Ryan. Isn’t he a fantastic Speaker of the House, folks? So young and he speaks so well. Who could believe it?”

Photo: AKM-GSI, Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram